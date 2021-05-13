Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s Largest Position

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.86% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $780,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $355.36. 3,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $238.58 and a 1 year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

