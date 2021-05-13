Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after acquiring an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 955,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,769,000 after acquiring an additional 138,549 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

