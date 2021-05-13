Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,963,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.90. 11,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,760. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

