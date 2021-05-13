Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $98.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

