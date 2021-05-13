Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,703,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 732,456 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,793,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

