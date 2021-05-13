Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 262,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 343,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

