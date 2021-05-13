Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $32,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

