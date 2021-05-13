Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.1% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.54. 542,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $388.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.09 and a 200 day moving average of $351.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.