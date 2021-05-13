Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,122,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 113,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,997. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

