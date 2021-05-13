Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 24.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $74,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,739,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $211.73. 192,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

