Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is REDW Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 12.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $211.91. The stock had a trading volume of 217,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average of $199.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.