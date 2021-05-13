Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.65. 159,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

