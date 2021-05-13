Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.