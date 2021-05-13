Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.51. The company had a trading volume of 177,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,742. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

