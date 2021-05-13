Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.64. 129,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,742. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $142.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

