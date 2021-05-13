Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,916,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 151,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,742. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average is $123.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

