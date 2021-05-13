Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.33. The company had a trading volume of 155,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,742. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

