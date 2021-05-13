Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

VTR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

NYSE VTR traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 126,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

