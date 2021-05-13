Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight”

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

VTR stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. Ventas has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ventas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ventas by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

