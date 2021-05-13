Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of VEOEY opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.82. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.