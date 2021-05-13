Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,757. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $468.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verastem by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Verastem by 473.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 142,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.