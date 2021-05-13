VEREIT’s (VER) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

VEREIT (NYSE:VER)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

VER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

VEREIT stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. VEREIT has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after buying an additional 754,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

