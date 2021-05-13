Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Sells $673,879.28 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VCEL stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.86. 526,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,620. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,752,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.