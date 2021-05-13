VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,311,060.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares in the company, valued at $182,041,992.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.25. 556,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.81 and its 200-day moving average is $202.62. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 9.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

