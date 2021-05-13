VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $134,455.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VRSN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.25. The company had a trading volume of 556,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $224.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.62.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in VeriSign by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after purchasing an additional 55,284 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in VeriSign by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 155,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.