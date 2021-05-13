Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.28. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.18 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.