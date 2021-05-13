Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.89% of Veritex worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after buying an additional 256,745 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $5,644,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 4,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $128,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,604 shares of company stock worth $3,108,247. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

