Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 454,160 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRCA traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

