Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.
In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VRCA traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.42.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
