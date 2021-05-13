Verso (NYSE:VRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.59

Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 1046776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRS shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $565.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verso (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

