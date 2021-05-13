Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,847,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,534. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.05. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

