Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on VERX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of Vertex stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 941,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. Vertex has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

