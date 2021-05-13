Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Vertex stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 941,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Several analysts have commented on VERX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

