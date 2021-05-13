Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.10.

VRTX stock opened at $212.68 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

