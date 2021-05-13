Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,381. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average is $220.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.10.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

