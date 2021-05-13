VerusCoin Achieves Market Cap of $114.96 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $114.96 million and approximately $148,460.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00077046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.00583560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00232342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $571.73 or 0.01173734 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.57 or 0.01031755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,196,193 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

