Vesuvius’ (VSVS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vesuvius to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.20 ($6.99).

LON:VSVS traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 575 ($7.51). The company had a trading volume of 238,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,248. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 37.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 546.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.10. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 339.80 ($4.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

