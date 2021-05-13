ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 682,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 665,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

