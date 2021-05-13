ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in ViacomCBS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

