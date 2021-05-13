Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Down 4.7%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $27.30. 6,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 443,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $23,081,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $6,759,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $8,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $55,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $351,000.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

