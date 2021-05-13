Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.43 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of DSP stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,243. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.80. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

