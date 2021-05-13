Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 107.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Amphenol worth $356,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. 15,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

