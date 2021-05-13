Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $281,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.46. The stock had a trading volume of 85,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,442. The company has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.31 and its 200-day moving average is $284.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

