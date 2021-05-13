Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $246.37 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $246,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.03. 58,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,914. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

