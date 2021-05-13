Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $271.78 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Microchip Technology worth $271,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 75,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,620. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average of $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.