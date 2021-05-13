Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,668,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Intel worth $298,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.34. 590,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,729,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $219.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

