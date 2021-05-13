Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tesla worth $410,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $588.60. The company had a trading volume of 440,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,350,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $685.17 and a 200 day moving average of $669.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.66 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $567.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,211.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

