Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Yum! Brands worth $335,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

YUM stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,516. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

