Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 199,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $299,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $7,353,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $410.85. 22,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

