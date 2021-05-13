Vicus Capital Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $21.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,260.80. 18,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,035. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,257.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,963.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

