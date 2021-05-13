Vicus Capital Grows Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 2.1% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.43% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.76. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,360. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $108.83 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.